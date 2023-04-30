Peseiro Charges Golden Eaglets To Conquer Africa Again

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has charged the Golden Eaglets to go all out for the ultimate prize at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria.

Nduka Ugbade’s side will be in action against Zambia at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui, Constantine on Sunday (today).

The two-time champions will also face Morocco and South Africa in their other Group B games.

Peseiro sent a goodwill message to the team ahead of their opening game.

“Best of luck to the Nigerian U17 team as they kick off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign!

Make your country proud and play with all your heart. 🇳🇬 ,” the Portuguese wrote on his Twitter handle.

The top four teams in the competition will represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

