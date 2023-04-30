Plumptre On Target As Leicester Thrash Liverpool 4-0

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre scored for Leicester who walloped Liverpool 4-0 in the English Women’s Super League on Saturday.

The win took Leicester off the bottom of the 12-team league table to 10th on 13 points.

It is now back-to-back wins for Leicester and their fourth overall in 18 league games played this season.

Plumptre got on the score sheet just three minutes into the second half with a bullet header to make it 3-0.

It is her first goal since February 2022 when she scored in a 3-0 home win against West Ham.

Plumptre was part of the Super Falcons squad that faced Haiti and World Cup co-host New Zealand in a double header friendlies in Turkey.

However, she did not play in any of the games due to a knock.

