Plumptre Wins Player Of The Match Award After Leicester Win

Super Falcons star defender Ashleigh Plumptre was voted Player of the Match, after helping Leicester to a 4-0 home win against Liverpool in the English Women’s Super League on Saturday.

This was announced on Leicester women team‘s Twitter handle.

Plumptre polled 37.6 percent to finish top in the four players shortlisted for the award.

She scored her team’s third goal with a header just three minutes into the second half.

The win took Leicester off the bottom spot to 10th place in the 12-team league standing.

Plumptre is expected to feature for Nigeria at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

