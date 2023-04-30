Vinicius Deserves More Protection From Referees –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is fed-up with the treatment of Vinicius Junior.

Ancelotti is upset seeing how Vini Jr is treated by opposition players and fans.

He said, “There are two issues here. The one off the field is bad enough for our society. The other is what happens in the field.

“The players today are much more temperate than in the past. Vinicius gets kicked a lot, that’s obvious. It also happened to Maradona and Pelé.

“The luck we have had is that Vini has such a strong physique that he is able to stop them without getting injured.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.