We Need A Quality Striker –Ten Hag Speaks Ahead Tottenham

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has disclosed that the Red Devils must sign a quality striker this summer.

United are being linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane ahead of the close-season market.

And now Ten Hag says: “Everyone knows and it is not a secret that long-term and over a whole season we had a shortage of No9s.

“We had the drop out of [Cristiano] Ronaldo, then Anthony Martial was often not available, Jadon Sancho often not available, then you have a shortage of front line players.

“We have players who can play the role but definitely we need some offensive players who are impact and quality players.”

