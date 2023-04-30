We Will Give Our All Against Golden Eaglets — Zambia Coach

Zambia head coach, Ian Bakala has said his team will go all out for a win against the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria.

The Zambians will face Nduka Ugbade’s side in their opening game at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations on Sunday (today) at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui, Constantine.

It will be second-ever meeting between both countries at this level with the Eaglets triumphing 3-1 in 2015 in Niger Republic.

Read Also: Plumptre Wins Player Of The Match Award After Leicester’s 4-0 Win Vs Liverpool

Bakala’s side failed to make it beyond the group stage in their only appearance in the competition.

But the tactician believes things will be different this time around.

“History has to be broken. This is the time to take Zambia up and make our name stronger,” Bakala was quoted by CAFonline.

” We are here on a mission and the mission has to be complete. We might be the underdogs but we will show that we can also compete.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights…