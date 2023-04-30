Why I’m Happy About Chelsea’s Struggles

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is happy that Chelsea are currently struggling but believes they will recover from it.

Chelsea have made 18 signings since Todd Boehly took over last summer, including the record-breaking acquisition of 2022 World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez in January for €121 million.

However, they have struggled to build any momentum over the course of the season and sit 12th in the Premier League table with five defeats from five matches under interim boss and club legend Frank Lampard.

Klopp said the Chelsea hierachy “underestimated” the job that departed managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were tasked with, adding that big investment does not secure success.

“I feel a little bit for Chelsea to be honest, because it’s not going well,” he told Sky Sports. “I think they’re a top, top team, but on the other side it’s good to see that you cannot just bring top players together and think it works out.

“You have to build a team…