2023 U-17 AFCON: Lawali Named Man-Of-The-Match In Golden Eaglets Win Over Zambia

Golden Eaglets defender, Yahaya Lawali claimed the Man of the Match award following Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia in today’s 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Lawali was a constant threat from the right side as he dazzled and made serious incursion with his pace and dribbles.

He was a delight to watch and could have had a goal for himself before the close of the first half but his shot went off the goal post.

Recall that Favour Daniel scored the only goal of the match on the 77th minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the area to score for the Eaglets.

Nigeria had a golden opportunity to increase the tally towards the end if the natch after substitute Light Eke missed a penalty.

Nigeria will take on Morocco in their second Group B match on Wednesday by 5pm.Nigeria time.

