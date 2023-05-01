2023 U-17 AFCON: Loss To Golden Eaglets Will Spur Zambia Against South Africa

President of Zambia Football Federation (FAZ), Andrew Kamanga has backed the country’s U-17 side to bounce back from the defeat to Nigeria.

The Young Shipolopolo lost 1-0 to the Golden Eaglets in their opening game at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Kamanga believed the defeat would spur Ian Bakala’s side to do well in their next group game.

“Our under-17 lads suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in their opening match in a match they fought valiantly to deserve a little better,” Kamanga said via a statement on the FAZ website.

“We have no doubt that with two remaining matches they will bounce back and earn qualification to the next round. With age group competitions, the focus is not just about winning but the also grooming well rounded stars for the future.

“The experience of competing amongst the finest on the continent will leave the players not…