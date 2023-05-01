Ancelotti Anticipates Tough Game For Madrid At Sociedad

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti believes that the Laliga game between Los Blancos and Real Sociedad on Tuesday will be a tough game.

Real Madrid head into the 33rd game of the league season 11 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona.

Speaking in the pre-match conference, Ancelotti noted that La Real have a good team.

“It’s a demanding game because we are playing against a good team,” Realmadrid.com quoted Ancelotti as saying

“We have injuries and some can’t play because they are suspended. It’s going to be a tough game. We have to travel to San Sebastian to play a good game.

“Sometimes we think everything can be fixed with offensive quality. Quality upfront makes a difference, but the foundation is defensive commitment. The offensive quality is always going to help us might not be the case.”

Real Madrid are currently in second place on the Laliga table with 68 points after 32 games.

Los Blancos have won Laliga a record 35 times.

Copyright © 2022…