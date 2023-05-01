Delta Marines Maintain Unbeaten Run, Ready For 2023 NLO Season

Delta Marines Football Club has concluded its pre-season friendly matches

unbeaten, ahead of the commencement of the 2023 Nigerian Nationwide

League One (NLO1) season.

The 2023 NLO season is scheduled to start on Wednesday, May 3.

Delta

Marines FC played a total of seven friendly games, winning three and

drawing four, to finish the pre-season unbeaten.

The team has a lot of

promising youngsters ready to take on their opponents when the league

starts.

