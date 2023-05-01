Don’t Tip Golden Eaglets As

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has warned that it would be too early to tip the Golden Eaglets as favourite to lift the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Nigeria edged Zambia 1-0 on Sunday in group B opener, thanks to a Favour Daniel’s goal in the 77th minute.

Reacting to the team’s performance, Aikhoumogbe in a chat with Completesports.com, lauded the Golden Eaglets team work against Zambia.

He however, warned that Nigeria still has a tough task ahead of them and will be too early to tip them as favourite to win the tournament.

“The Golden Eaglets showed great composure and fighting spirit to have been able to pip Zambia in their group opener.

“This team is well assembled by Ugbade but then, it won’t be right to start tagging them as favourite to win the trophy after just one game.

“The ultimate goal for the team is to book a World Cup ticket before facing the other task of battling for the trophy.”

Nigeria will take on Morocco…