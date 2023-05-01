Eaglets Beat Zambia 1-0 In Group Opener

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets got their 2023 U-17 AFCON off to a perfect start, after a dominant and hard fought 1-0 win against Zambia in Group B in Constantine on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Favour Daniel’s goal with less than 20 minutes left secured the win for Nduka Ugbade side.

The Eaglets also missed a penalty very late in the game as substitute Light Eke missed the opportunity.

Up next for the Eaglets is a clash with Morocco on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Just three minutes into the game the Eaglets had a shout for a penalty after Abubakar Abdullahi was fouled inside the box but the referee ignored the call.



In the ninth minute a ferocious shot from Emmanuel Michael narrowly missed the target.

The Eaglets thought they had opened the scoring on 13 minutes but it was ruled out for offside.

Precious Williams had the chance to put the Eaglets ahead in the 39th minute but failed to…