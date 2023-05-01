EPL: Aribo, Onuachu Missing As Newcastle Defeat Southampton

Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu were not in action as Newcastle defeated Southampton 4-1 in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Both players were not in the substitute bench as Newcastle boasted their chances of playing in next season Champions League while Southampton battle to avoid the drop.

Bruno Guimaraes caught in possession on the halfway line and a three on three ended up with a low cross from Southampton’s right put away by Armstrong from six yards out.

England international Wilson entered the field at half time in place of Gordon and was quick to get his side back on level terms when he directed an Isak cross past McCarthy in the Saints net.

Southampton continued to struggle amid waves of Newcastle pressure and their resistance crumbled away in the space of two minutes – a spell which would mean the Saints left the North East with no points.

Sven Botman managed to flick on the ball after a corner kick and it fell to Walcott in the box, who made awful…