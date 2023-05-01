Everton Hold Leicester To Draw Away

Alex Iwobi was on target for relegation threatened Everton who held Leicester to a 2-2 draw at the King Power in Monday’s Premier League game.

Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester before going off for Patson Daka on 61 minutes.

It was Iwobi’s first goal since October 2022 and also his second league strike this season.

The draw leaves Everton in 19th place on 29 points and just one point from safety while Leicester are 16th on 30 points.

They are now winless in their last seven games (three defeats and four draws).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton the lead in the 15th minute from the spot after he was fouled in the box.

In the 22nd minute Leicester equalised through Caglar Soyuncu as he reacted quickest to Wout Faes’ header.

Leicester then went 2-1 up on 33 minutes thanks to Jamie Vardy who rounded Jordan Pickford before slotting into the net.

