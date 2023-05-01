Exclusive: U-17 Africa Cup Of Nations: Golden Eaglets Must Focus

Super Eagles winger, Garba Lawal has urged the Golden Eaglets to focus on their next game against Morocco in the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Nigeria began their campaign on a winning note after defeating Zambia 1-0 on Sunday.

With the team set to face Morocco on Wednesday, Lawal in a chat with Completesports.com, commended Golden Eaglets performance against Zambia.

He urged the players to get the maximum points against a Moroccan side that defeated South Africa 2-0.

“I am really impressed with the performance of the boys against Zambia even though the team should have done more better.

“Having picked the three points, I expect the Golden Eaglets to focus on the game against Morocco. The Moroccan side are not a bad team and they will also be going for the victory as well.”

