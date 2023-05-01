Liverpool Vs Tottenham Was A Crazy Game –Alexander-Arnold

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has described the 4-3 Premier League win for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 30 at the Anfield Stadium as a crazy game.

Goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohammed Salah had the Reds 3-0 up by the 15th minute.

However Tottenham clawed back with a goal from Harry Kane in the 40th minute, Heung-min Son in the 77th minute and Richarlison in the 93rd minute.

But Liverpool had the last laugh with Diogo Jota scoring the winner one minute later.

Alexander-Arnold highlighted the crazy outstanding last few minutes of the encounter.

“It’s crazy – what a game,” Liverpool FC.com quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying

“These are the games we love to play in. We made it hard for ourselves, but a fantastic ending to the game. Stuff that you love to see, to be honest.

“It’s not so much relief, just celebration to be honest when you concede so late on an equaliser, you’re trying to push to get the winner again. We go…