Napoli Title Celebration Postponed After Draw Against Salernitana

Napoli’s hopes of being crowned Serie A champions on Sunday was delayed, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana inside the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was in action as Napoli looked set to clinch a first league title since 1990.

Luciano Spalletti’s side needed to win after Inter Milan came from a goal down to beat Lazio 3-1.

But Boulaye Dia scored in the 84th minute to cancel out Mathias Olivera‘s 62nd minute opener.

Also Read: 2023 U-17 AFCON: Dominant Eaglets Beat Zambia 1-0 In Group Opener

Osimhen would have broken the deadlock within 66 seconds but his header went wide of the near post.

He went close again moments later with another aerial effort but it was palmed away by Guillermo Ochoa.

The draw against Salernitana means Napoli are now 18 points ahead of second placed Lazio on the log.

In the other Serie A game also played on Sunday, David Okereke scored for relegation threatened Cremonese who were held to a 1-1…