PSG Interested In Nigerian Striker

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in on-loan Reims striker Folarin Balogun.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, PSG are reportedly interested in adding Balogun to their summer shortlist, following his impressive season for Reims.

The 21-year-old of Nigerian descent whose loan deal ends at the end of the 2022/23 season, has scored 18 goals in 31 league appearances.

Balogun is in fourth spot in the race for the top scorer award and his five goals shy of Kylian Mbappe (23 goals).

PSG are in search of a forward who can replace Lionel Messi who is out of contract in the summer.

“PSG are looking for an attacker. The situations of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi are making the Parisians run for cover,” L’Equipe wrote.

“The Parisians are betting on Folarin Balogun. The 21-year-old striker, employed at the Stade Reims by Arsenal, is having a fantastic season: 18 goals and 3 assists. The market value of him is around 30 million euros.”

Meanwhile, Balogun still…