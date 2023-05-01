Rashford Saves ‘World’s Sexiest Footballer’ From Nightclub Mob

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford became an overnight hero as he saved Alisha Lehmann, often referred to as the ‘world’s sexiest footballer,’ from an unruly mob in a Manchester nightclub.

The two football stars were enjoying separate nights out at Chinawhite Manchester in early April when Rashford noticed Lehmann in distress.

Surrounded by an aggressive group of men, the Aston Villa forward found herself in an uncomfortable situation. Luckily, Rashford was quick to intervene.

“Marcus cleared a table and invited her and her friends to join them. It was the first time they’d met but he knew who Alisha was.”– A source from the club told The Sun

With a gracious gesture, Rashford offered Lehmann and her friends refuge in his VIP section, allowing them to party in peace for the rest of the night.

Alisha was reportedly impressed by Marcus’s kind act and thanked him before they continued to enjoy their respective evenings.

