Remo Stars Boss Ogunmodede Thrilled To End Barren Run Against Akwa United

Remo Stars head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede can’t hide his excitement after the Promise Keepers put an end to their poor record against Akwa United

The Ikenne recorded their first-ever win over Akwa United in six attempts in the Nigeria Premier Football

League on Sunday.

Captain Junior Nduka’s first half penalty gave the hosts a 1-0 win in the keenly contested encounter.

In a video posted on Remo Stars’ Twitter handle, Ogunmodede expressed relief after finally getting a win.

“It’s been coming like you said, we have to keep fighting,” Ogunmodede stated.

“But the result has not been favourable, today we were able to break the jinx because of our sheer determination, today felt like it was our last day of the league. It’s either we have it today or we are done with the league.”

Remo Stars currently occupy third position on the NPFL Group A table with 27 points from 16 matches.

