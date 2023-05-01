Ugbade Dedicates Golden Eaglets’ Win Vs Zambia To Chipolopolo’s 1993 Air Crash Victims

Golden Eaglets coach Nduka Ugbade has dedicated his team’s win against Zambia to members of the Chipolopolo senior men’s squad that died in an air crash in 1993.

The Eaglets got their campaign at this year’s U-17 AFCON off to a good start with a 1-0 win in Group B on Sunday.

Favour Daniel was the hero for the Eaglets as his 77th minute strike sealed the win for Nigeria.

Reflecting on the 30th anniversary of the crash, Ugbade said the Eaglets’ win is dedicated to the Zambian team that lost their lives.

On the evening of 27 April 1993, a DHC-5 Buffalo transport aircraft of the Zambian Air Force crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after taking off from Libreville, Gabon.

The flight was carrying most of the Zambian national football team to a 1994 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Senegal in Dakar. All 25 passengers and five crew members were killed.

“I was a player myself back then and when I heard about the crash I was very saddened because it is a thing that…