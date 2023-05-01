We Are Not Settling For Second Place

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal will continue to fight for the Premier League title as they will not settle for second place.

Arsenal dropped to second place on the log after Manchester City defeated Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

City on 76 points are one point above Arsenal with a game in hand.

The Gunners can reclaim top spot if they beat Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, when asked whether he is settling for second place, Arteta replied: “No.”

The Spaniard expressed believe that City can still slip up in the title race.

“How tough it is to win every single game. It’s not something I saw last week, it’s what I have seen for nine months, otherwise they would have won every Premier League game and they haven’t.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League since 2017.

