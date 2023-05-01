Workers’ Day –Felicitations From Complete Sports

A very happy Workers’ Day to all Complete Sports readers who are part of the labour force, in all fields, anywhere in the world.

To all of you who are celebrating and resting away from work, enjoy this special day, it’s earned. May your labour never be in vain. We wish you profitable labour, rest and joy in what you do.

On this Workers’ Day, we also wanted to take a moment to thank all of our employees for their work and dedication. Grateful too to our clients, advertisers and business partners for their support.

You are the cornerstone of our organisation and it is because of your commitment that we have been able to achieve great things.

We’re proud to work with each of you and wanted to wish you a Happy Workers’ Day!

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.