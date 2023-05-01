Yondjo Desperate To Beat Osimhen’s Record

Cameroonian striker Dorinel Yondjo has one target at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, beat the record set by Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who scored four and won the golden boot in 2015.

Yondjo believes he has what it takes to set a new mark, and he is confident in his abilities and that of the team, that they can make history together in Algeria.

“Coming to this competition, to tell you the truth, I did some research to know the very recent top scorers of this tournament. I realized that the best had never exceeded four goals and I will try to work to break this record,” the striker said, adding that he is inspired by Osimhen’s story and keeps tabs of his club and country performances.

“I have followed the story of Victor (Osimhen). After shining with Nigeria during the 2015 U17 AFCON and the FIFA World Cup, he signed for Wolfsburg in Germany and my dream…