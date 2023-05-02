2023 U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets Defender Lawali Reflects On ‘Tough Win’ Against Zambia

Golden Eaglets defender, Yahaya Lawali admitted the team had to put in a decent fight to beat Zambia on Sunday.

Nduka Ugbade’s side started their 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations campaign on a positive note, beating the Young Shipolopolo 1-0 in Constantine.

Favour Daniel scored the decisive goal 14 minutes from time.

Substitute Light Eke missed the chance to double Nigeria’s lead when he fluffed a penalty late on.

“It was a really tough game because Zambia are a good side. The little details gave us a win today. We scored when it mattered most and we defended well. It has given us motivation for the next gamne,” Lawali told a press conference after the game.

The Golden Eaglets will face Morocco in their second Group B game at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui, Constantine on Wednesday.

Morocco occupy top spot in the group after beating South Africa 2-0 on Sunday night.

