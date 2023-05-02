2023 U-17 AFCON: Morocco Coach Wary Of Physical And Athletic Eaglets

Morocco’s head coach Said Chiba says his side will need to deal with a physical and athletic Nigeria, when the two sides clash in their second Group B match of the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Constantine on Wednesday.

The top of the table clash will have a huge bearing on who finishes top of what is considered as the tournament’s group of death.

Chiba, a former Moroccan international, wants to see his side pick the three points from this duel.

“It will be a very difficult game and so will all the matches in this group. I watched Nigeria and it is a team which is very strong physically and quick on the offensive. We definitely have to prepare and play them differently from the match against South Africa. We will try to be more organized,” Chiba said.

He added; “We have a lot of mutual respect with Nigeria and they have a really strong team. We will try to do better and…