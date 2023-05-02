2023 U-17 AFCON: We Are Ready For Tough Morocco Test

Golden Eaglets forward Tochukwu Ogbabido is anticipating a huge battle for his side against Morocco on Wednesday.

The Jossy United player however reckoned they are on good confidence to grab a win and take over top of the group.

“Morocco is a really tough opponent and we respect them a lot. They are a good side and we saw this from their game against South Africa,” Ogbabido told a press conference on Tuesday.

“We will definitely step up to do our best and try to create victory because it is important for us to advance to the next round.”

Morocco leads Group B with three points and two goals from their 2-0 victory over South Africa on Sunday, while the Golden Eaglets are second also with three points, but with only a goal following their opening day 1-0 win over Zambia.

