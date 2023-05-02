2023 U-17 AFCON: Zambia Coach Bakala Upbeat Despite Defeat To Golden Eaglets

Zambia head coach, Ian Bakala refused to blame his players despite their 1-0 defeat to the Golden Eaglets on Sunday.

Bakala said he saw a lot of positives from the match despite the defeat, and has praised his players for putting up a good fight.

“It is painful to lose a game like this, but it was a tough game. Credit to Nigeria for the win because they used their chance. When you are coming to the first game of the tournament, anything is possible,” Bakala told CAFonline.

The tactician claimed they were punished for mistakes they had in the game, but was not quick to fault his players as he said mistakes will always happen at this age.

“There is a lot to do and we will work on the mistakes in training. We will definitely change our story moving forward,” said the coach.

He added; “I am happy with how we have played because physically and tactically, we are in a good place. We looked much better in the second half and hopefully we can carry on that form to our next…