2023 U-20 WAFU B: Oyinlola Celebrates Falconets Invitation

Olamide Oyinlola has celebrated her invitation to the camp of the Falconets of Nigeria as the team prepares for the WAFU Zone B U-20 Women Championship.

The aforementioned tournament is set to take place in Kumasi, Ghana from May 20 to June 4.

She made the announcement on her Twitter handle.

“Happy to announce that I have been called up to the Nigeria Women U-20 team, Falconets, ahead of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Women Championship taking place in Kumasi, Ghana from May 20th to June 4. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity,”the Tweet reads

Oyinlola represented Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Germany.

