Arsenal Reclaim Top Spot After Win Vs Chelsea

Arsenal bounced back from their recent poor form with a convincing 3-1 win against struggling Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

A brace from skipper Martin Odegaard and solitary strike by Gabriel Jesus saw Arsenal complete the double over Chelsea this season.

The win means Arsenal, who are on 78 points, reclaim top spot just two points ahead of Manchester City who have two games in hand.

For Chelsea, they remain in 12th position on the log.

Arsenal have gone unbeaten in London derbies in a Premier League season for the first time since 2004-05.

Also, the Gunners became the first side to win 150 Premier League London derbies.

Chelsea found themselves three goals down at half time in a Premier League London derby for only the second time, the previous occasion also coming against Arsenal at the Emirates (3-0 down in September 2016).

Arsenal took the lead in the 18th minute as Odegaard slotted home Granit Xhaka’s low cross.

In the 31st minute Odegaard doubled his,…