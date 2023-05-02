Arteta Confident Arsenal Can Win EPL Title

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has expressed optimism that his team can win the Premier League title as they prepare for a clash with Chelsea on Tuesday, May 2 at the Emirates.

The Gunners have a point less than table toppers Manchester City with five games left to play.

Arteta sounded upbeat despite the harrowing 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on April 26 at the Etihad in their last game.

“We have achieved what was difficult to achieve and we can still achieve the Premier League because there are five games to go and there are a lot of things that are still going to happen,” Arsenal.com quoted Arteta as saying

“What we have to do is forget about what happened last week, learn from it and move on to the next game at home with our people for a London derby and put things right.”

Arsenal are currently second on the Premier League table with 75 points from 33 games.

The Gunners last won the Premier League in the 2003/04 season.

