Garnacho, Girlfriend Eva Garcia Expecting First Child

Alejandro Garnacho, 18, has announced that he’s set to be a proud dad to a boy named Enzo very soon.

The Manchester United winger, who recently signed a new five-year contract, shared photos of a gender reveal party on Instagram.

He looked ecstatic and painted a pretty picture with his girlfriend Eva Garcia – a student who splits her time between Spain and England.

The young couple is expecting a boy as Garnacho captioned the post: “Where life begins, and love never ends… ❤️

Planning your arrival and knowing you’re going to be here to complete our lives fills us with love and excitement.

We can’t explain how we feel to be able to fulfill our biggest dream together.

We’re counting down the days to meet you, Dad and Mom already love you so much Enzo.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…