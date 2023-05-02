I Won’t Break Up With My Partner, Georgina –Ronaldo

Al-Nassr superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to rumours spreading about a possible break up with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portugal international has now tried to squash the rumours around his relationship with the Argentine-Spanish model by posting a romantic snap on his Instagram handle.

In a photo he shared on Instagram on Sunday, the football icon and Rodriguez could be seen locking lips while enjoying food in a restaurant.

He wrote, “Cheers to love.”

Miss Rodriguez was the first to dismiss claims that her relationship with Ronaldo was coming to a shatter.

The model wrote, “The envious invents the rumour. The gossiper spreads it.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been partners since 2017 and other reports claim that they could get married within the next ten years.

