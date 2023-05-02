Iwobi Gets Very Good Rating In Everton’s Draw Against Leicester

Alex Iwobi got very good rating as he scored to help relegation threatened Everton hold Leicester to a 2-2 draw away in Monday’s Premier League tie.

The rating which was done by Liverpool Echo, saw Iwobi given seven out of 10 for his performance.

The Super Eagles was at fault for Leicester’s second goal scored by Jamie Vardy.

But he redeemed himself by drawing Everton level in the 54th minute.

It was his first goal since October 2022 and his second league strike this season.

Commenting on Iwobi’s display, Liverpool Echo wrote: “Brought plenty of energy down the right and redeemed himself for his mistake, giving up possession cheaply for Leicester’s second goal by taking his equaliser calmly, riffling in a low drive at the back post.”

The draw saw Everton remain in the relegation zone as they occupy 19th with four games left.

