Iwobi Thumbs Up Everton’s Thrilling Draw At Leicester City

Alex Iwobi saluted his teammates and the fans after Saturday night’s thrilling 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton the lead from the spot on 15 minutes.

But Leicester went into the break ahead thanks to Caglar Soyuncu’s smart finish and Jamie Vardy’s strike.



Iwobi equalised for Everton with a half volley on 53 minutes guiding home a half volley past Leicester City goalkeeper, Daniel Iversen after being left unmarked at the far post.

The versatile midfileder took to the social media to show appreciation to the fans for their show of love.

“Errors Made But The Support Stayed, Appreciate The Love.

We Go Again!,Iwobi wrote on his Twitter handle.

The result moves Leicester up to 16th and out of the relegation zone on goal difference, while Everton remain 19th, one point from safety.

