Nigeria Drawn Against Mali, Senegal, Uganda

Nigeria senior men’s basket team ,D’Tigers, have been drawn with Uganda, Senegal and Mali in Group A of the 2024 FIBA Olympic pre-qualifying tournament.

The draw took place on Monday May 1st 2023.

Group B will be contested by Democratic Republic of Congo, Tunisia, Cameroon and Guinea.

The tournament will be held from 12 to 20 August 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The winning team will qualify for the 2024 FIBA men’s Olympic qualifying tournaments.

Teams that missed out on the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the next best-ranked team will participate in the Olympic qualifiers.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.