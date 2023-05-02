Senegal Thrash Host Algeria, Clinch Quarter-final Ticket

Young Teranga Lions of Senegal have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-17 AFCON after thrashing host Algeria 3-0 in their second Group A game on Tuesday.

This is the first time ever the Senegalese will make it to the knockout stage of the U-17 AFCON.

It is Senegal’s second win of the tournament after pipping Congo Brazzaville 1-0 in their opening fixture.

For Algeria, it is a first loss in the competition following a 2-0 win against Somalia in the opening game.

Amara Diouf gave Senegal a first half lead before getting his second from the penalty spot in the second half.

Moments later Mamadou Sawane added the third goal to complete the rout over the host.

