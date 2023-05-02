Ugbade Ready For Tactical Battle Against

Golden Eaglets head coach Nduka Ugbade says his side’s duel against Morocco in their second Group B match at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations on Wednesday in Constantine will be a massive tactical battle.

The tactician admitted that he is ‘afraid’ of Morocco himself, but notes that his side will fight till the end to clinch three points and move top of the group.

“It is going to be a very tough match and I must admit that I am very afraid of Morocco myself. But, we are going for just three things; win, win win,” Ugbade said in Tuesday’s press conference, as he previewed the duel against the Atlas Cubs.

The Maghreb country leads Group B with three points and two goals from their 2-0 victory over South Africa on Match Day One, while the Golden Eaglets are second also with three points, but with only a goal following their opening day 1-0 win over Zambia.

Whoever wins…