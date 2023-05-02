Vlahovic Will Be Perfect Signing For AC Milan –Cassa

Former Italy forward, Antonio Cassano believes that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic would be a good signing for AC Milan.

Vlahovic has been widely tipped to make a move in the summer window.

In an interview on Bobo tv as quoted by Milannews.it, Cassano explained that to play in the Champions League a strong striker like Vlahovic is essential.

“If I were Milan I would go for Vlahovic,” Cassano said

“If you get to the Champions League you have to sign a strong striker. They took Ibra at a low point and it went well, Giroud had never exceeded 15 goals in his career.”

Vlahovic has netted eight goals and notched two assists in 23 Serie A games this term.

AC Milan are currently fifth on the Serie A table with 57 points from 32 games.

