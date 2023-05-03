2023 U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets Suffer Defeat To Morocco

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets lost 1-0 to Morocco in their second Group B game at the 2023 U-17 AFCON on Wednesday.

An early strike by Abdel Maali secured Morocco’s second win in the group.

The Eaglets will hope to bounce back from the loss when they face South Africa on Saturday.

Morocco got off to the best start as they took the lead just two minutes into the game thanks to Maali.

In the 13th minute a free kick was awarded to the Golden Eaglets but Emmanuel Michael’s effort went straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

The Eaglets went close on 21 minutes but Abdullahi Abubakar missed from close range.

Three minutes into the second half Eaglets keeper Richard Odoh was called to action as he made a good save from a freekick.

On 54 minutes the Eaglets won a freekick after a brilliant play close to the goal area of Morocco but Hope Linus’ effort lacked power, goes through the wall but saved by the keeper.

It was the turn of Favour Daniel to miss from close range as the…