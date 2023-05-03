Agbonlahor Warns Manchester United Not To Overpay

Former Aston Villa striker, Gabby Agbonlahor has advised Manchester United to be wary of how much they spend on Victor Osimhen this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for the Nigeria international, who is also a subject of interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Osimhen has scored 26 goals in 33 games for Napoli this season with the Italian side chasing their first Scudetto win since 1990.

The 24-year-old’s contract with the Partenopei runs out until June 2025.

“I do like him (Osimhen), but he’s only done it for one season,” Agbonlahor told football insider.

“It’s dangerous when you’re going and buying players who have only been outstanding for a short amount of time.

“I can tell you that the Premier League is a much tougher league than Serie A, and Man United will be wary of paying silly money for him.

