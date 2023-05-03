Arsenal Deserved Victory Over Chelsea –Arteta

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says that the Gunners deserved their 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Tuesday, May 2 at the Emirates Stadium .

Martin Odegaard scored a brace in the first half and Gabriel Jesus added the third in the 34th minute.

Noni Madueke scored for Chelsea in the 65th minute to make it 3-1.

Arteta stated that his team had a different approach to the game.

“We wanted to have a very different different approach to the game, and we did it right from the beginning,” Arsenal.com quoted Arteta as saying

“The team is back to it’s best. There was a lot of energy, determination, quality, movement and we were really going for it. We connected with our crowd straight away, we scored two magnificent goals, got control of the game and fully deserved to win.”

Arsenal are currently first in the Premier League with 78 points from 34 games.

Up next for the Gunners is a game with Newcastle United on Sunday, May 7 at St James Park.

