City Back On Top Of EPL After 3-0 Win Vs West Ham

Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League after a convincing 3-0 win against West Ham at the Etihad on Wednesday.

City needed to respond after Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half, City eventually took all three points thanks to goals from Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Pep Guardiola’s men who are on 79 points are one point ahead of Arsenal with one game in hand.

Also it was Haaland’s 35th goal in the Premier League, making him the player with the most goals in a season in the history of the competition.

At Anfield, Liverpool pipped Fulham 1-0 thanks to a Mohamed Salah’s 39th minute penalty.

The Reds are in fifth place on 59 points and are four points behind fourth placed Manchester United in the league table.

