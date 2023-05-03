Exclusive: 2023 U-17 AFCON: Beware Of Morocco’s Antics,

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has warned the Golden Eaglets to be wary of the antics of Morocco ahead of Wednesday’s group B game of the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Nigeria defeated defeated Zambia 1-0 while Morocco edged South Africa 2-0 in their respective group game opener on Sunday.

With both teams set to clash on Wednesday, Babangida told Completesports.com that the Golden Eaglets must avoid conceding first due to the Moroccan’s antics of time wasting.

“I want to believe both teams are evenly matched having won their opening games on Sunday against South Africa and Zambia.

“However, I will urge the Golden Eaglets to maintain a high level of concentration in order to avoid conceding first against this Moroccan side that are always known to waste time.

“Our players should understand that a victory against Morocco will automatically seal qualification to the next round.”

