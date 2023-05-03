Ferdinand, Cech, Adams Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, Chelsea goalkeeper, Petr Cech and Arsenal defender, Tony Adams have been Inducted into the Premier League hall of Fame, according to Premierleague.com.

Recall that Ferdinand played for West Ham between 1995 and 2000. He was at Bournemouth from 1996 to 1997 on loan.

He later moved to Leeds United in the year to 2000 before joining Manchester United in 2002.

He spent 12 years at United before making a move to Queen Park Rangers where he played for a year.

Ferdinand won six Premier League titles at Manchester United.

He was able to score 11 goals in 514 Premier League appearances.

Also, Cech, 40, won four Premier League titles with Chelsea. He holds the record for the most clean sheets in the Premier League with 202 in 443 games.

With 124 caps, Cech is the most capped player in Czech history.

He left the Blues in June 2015 to spend four years with Arsenal before retiring in 2019.

Adams, who became Arsenal’s captain at 21, led…