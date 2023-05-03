Golden Eaglets Must Avoid Errors Against Morocco

Golden Eaglets head coach, Nduka Ugbade has admitted there were lots of areas of concern for his team in their opening game, but they have worked to be better, though he still knows there will be mistakes.

The two-time champions will face the Atlas Cubs of Morocco in their second Group B game on Wednesday (today).

The Eaglets started the competition on a winning note , edging out Zambia 1-0 last Sunday.

Ugbade’s side missed a number of good chances including a penalty in the game.

“Of course at this age group there are very many errors you expect from these players, but the most important thing for them is that they keep improving and doing better every game,” Ugbade was quoted by CAFonline.

” Against Morocco we need to control the game better and also make the best use of our chances.”

