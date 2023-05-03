Golden Eaglets Will Be Tough To Beat

Morocco goalkeeper, Hamza Jiid has revealed that it will be difficult for the Atlas Cubs to overcome Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets in today’s 2023 U-17 African Cup of Nations.

The North Africans defeated South Africa 2-0 in their opening game at the ongoing 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Said Chiba’s side will face a tougher opposition in the Golden Eaglets, who are two-time winners of the competition.

The goalkeeper however insisted they are up to the task.

“We will definitely give our best and try to battle for a win. We saw Nigeria in their match and we know it will be tough to beat them. But as players, we are ready,” Jiid said during his interaction with the media on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.