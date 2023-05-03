Gusau Charges Golden Eaglets Ahead Morocco Clash

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau has charged the Golden Eaglets to go all out and secure the maximum points against Morocco in their second group game at the is year’s U-17 AFCON.

Gusau, who visited the team camp in Constantine on Monday night, reiterated that the boys need to give their all to defeat group leaders Morocco and climb to the top of the pool ahead of the final Group B matches on Saturday.

“Let me start by congratulating you on your victory over Zambia on Sunday. It was a tough game but your quality showed in your ability to pick the three points. However, nothing has been won yet. You must go all out against Morocco to achieve victory and bounce back to the top of the group.

“It is important to assure of your qualification to the knock-out rounds early so that you avoid all kinds of permutations before the last match of the group phase. Nigerians are watching and supporting you in scores of millions and you cannot afford to…