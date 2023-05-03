Holding Wary Of Unpredictable Chelsea

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has warned that Tuesday’s London derby against Chelsea at the Emirates will be unpredictable.

The Gunners will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they host Chelsea after drawing three and losing one of their last four games.

Arsenal have lost their place at the top of the table, with Manchester City now ahead by a point with a game in hand.

But after dropping points against relegation battlers West Ham and Southampton in recent weeks, Holding is wary that they cannot take struggling Chelsea for granted.

“That plays into their advantage because we don’t really know what to expect,” Holding told Arsenal’s official website.

“We know the quality of players they have. Frank Lampard is back there now, a club legend so he might get them going for a London derby, you never know.

“We know they’re not on a great run right now, but in a London derby anything can…